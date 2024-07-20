WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2024: The winners!

Those are the West Seattle Grand Parade judges, who reviewed the 80-plus entries in today’s parade and chose the winners! Parade coordinator Michelle Edwards just sent us the judges’ final list. (We will be adding more video/photos of the winners as the evening goes on, but we’re starting with clips of the three grand-prize category winners.)
West Seattle Grand Parade Overall Grand Prize Winners
1st Place: All-City Band
2nd Place: Seafair Pirates
3rd Place: West Seattle Mrs. Ropers
Cheer Teams
1st Place: West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team
2nd Place: Kennedy High School Cheer
3rd Place: Chief Sealth High School Cheer
Community Dance Teams
1st Place: Grupo Folklorico Citlali
2nd Place: Sayaw Filipino Folk Dance Troupe
3rd Place: Comerford School of Irish Dance
Marching Band
1st Place: All-City Band
2nd Place: Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band
3rd Place: (Tie) All Star Drumline and Kennedy Catholic High School Lancer Marching Band and Color Guard
Performing Acts
1st Place: Hi-Liners Musical Theatre
2nd Place: Rain City Ropeworks Jump Rope Team
3rd Place: (Tie) Southpaw Barbershop and Endolyne Children’s Choir
Equestrian
1st Place: Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle
Cars & Antiques Cars
1st Place: Corvette Marque Club Seattle
2nd Place: VFW Jeep
3rd Place: Walter’s Wine Shop
Community Adult
1st Place: West Seattle Mrs. Ropers
2nd Place: F3 Seattle
3rd Place: Star Wars Washington
Community Youth
1st Place: Flower Power! Petals to Metal! Girl Scouts of Western Washington
2nd Place: Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby
3rd Place: West Seattle Fauntleroy YMCA
Commercial
1st Place: StarCycle
2nd Place: Dragonfly West Seattle
3rd Place: Seattle Gymnastics Academy
Drill Team Sr.
1st Place: Dolls & Gents Drill Team and Drumline
2nd Place: Electronettes HiSteppers Drill Team and Drumline
Drill Team Jr.
1st Place: Baby Dolls Drill Team
2nd Place: Daughters of Royalty Drill and Dance Ensemble
3rd Place: (Tie) Epitome Drill Team and the Electronettes Jr. Drill Team
Conveyed Float
1st Place: Holy Rosary School
2nd Place: West Seattle Lions
3rd Place: Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum
Seafair
1st Place: Seafair Pirates
2nd Place: Seafair Clowns
3rd Place: Seafair Commodores
Again, we’ll be adding more of our video and photos above in the hours ahead. See all our parade coverage, including previews, in this WSB archive.
