WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2024: The winners!

Those are the West Seattle Grand Parade judges, who reviewed the 80-plus entries in today’s parade and chose the winners! Parade coordinator Michelle Edwards just sent us the judges’ final list. (We will be adding more video/photos of the winners as the evening goes on, but we’re starting with clips of the three grand-prize category winners.)

West Seattle Grand Parade Overall Grand Prize Winners 1st Place: All-City Band 2nd Place: Seafair Pirates 3rd Place: West Seattle Mrs. Ropers Cheer Teams

1st Place: West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team

2nd Place: Kennedy High School Cheer

3rd Place: Chief Sealth High School Cheer Community Dance Teams

1st Place: Grupo Folklorico Citlali

2nd Place: Sayaw Filipino Folk Dance Troupe

3rd Place: Comerford School of Irish Dance Marching Band

1st Place: All-City Band

2nd Place: Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band

3rd Place: (Tie) All Star Drumline and Kennedy Catholic High School Lancer Marching Band and Color Guard Performing Acts

1st Place: Hi-Liners Musical Theatre

2nd Place: Rain City Ropeworks Jump Rope Team

3rd Place: (Tie) Southpaw Barbershop and Endolyne Children’s Choir Equestrian

1st Place: Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle Cars & Antiques Cars

1st Place: Corvette Marque Club Seattle

2nd Place: VFW Jeep

3rd Place: Walter’s Wine Shop Community Adult

1st Place: West Seattle Mrs. Ropers

2nd Place: F3 Seattle

3rd Place: Star Wars Washington Community Youth

1st Place: Flower Power! Petals to Metal! Girl Scouts of Western Washington

2nd Place: Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby

3rd Place: West Seattle Fauntleroy YMCA Commercial

1st Place: StarCycle

2nd Place: Dragonfly West Seattle

3rd Place: Seattle Gymnastics Academy Drill Team Sr.

1st Place: Dolls & Gents Drill Team and Drumline

2nd Place: Electronettes HiSteppers Drill Team and Drumline Drill Team Jr.

1st Place: Baby Dolls Drill Team

2nd Place: Daughters of Royalty Drill and Dance Ensemble

3rd Place: (Tie) Epitome Drill Team and the Electronettes Jr. Drill Team Conveyed Float

1st Place: Holy Rosary School

2nd Place: West Seattle Lions

3rd Place: Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum Seafair

1st Place: Seafair Pirates

2nd Place: Seafair Clowns

3rd Place: Seafair Commodores

Again, we’ll be adding more of our video and photos above in the hours ahead. See all our parade coverage, including previews, in this WSB archive.