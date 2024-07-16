WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: The ‘famous fowl’ still wandering

Two weeks after our previous update on West Seattle’s wandering guinea fowl, we’ve received two new photos today – and since they’re still meandering into streets, we’re warning you again to be mindful. Above, a texter saw them early this morning northeast of The Junction, reporting, “The two famous fowls slowed down my morning commute”; below, Spenser saw them later near West Seattle Bowl, a favorite spot of theirs:

If you’ve missed previous reports, they’re not lost, they are reported to have a home from which they roam. We first mentioned them last September (when they numbered at least four).