WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Guinea fowl pair still roaming, mistaken for turkeys

July 3, 2024 6:38 pm
Ten months after we first mentioned West Seattle’s roaming guinea fowl – when there were at least four of them – this pair is still drawing attention. The photo is from Robert Livingston at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, which got a visit from the guinea fowl about a week and a half ago. We’re writing about them again today because we’re still getting relatively frequent reports, often from people who think they’re turkeys – such as the reader who emailed us after seeing them near 39th/Oregon about an hour ago. They’re still most often seen on the east/northeast side of The Junction. As we’ve noted before, they do apparently have a home. Fun fact from this infopage: They can be “an effective means of pest control.”

  • waikikigirl July 3, 2024 (7:00 pm)
    I just noticed one has black “feet” and the other has pink. ??? Very good info sheet you attached too!

