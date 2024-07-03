WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Guinea fowl pair still roaming, mistaken for turkeys

Ten months after we first mentioned West Seattle’s roaming guinea fowl – when there were at least four of them – this pair is still drawing attention. The photo is from Robert Livingston at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, which got a visit from the guinea fowl about a week and a half ago. We’re writing about them again today because we’re still getting relatively frequent reports, often from people who think they’re turkeys – such as the reader who emailed us after seeing them near 39th/Oregon about an hour ago. They’re still most often seen on the east/northeast side of The Junction. As we’ve noted before, they do apparently have a home. Fun fact from this infopage: They can be “an effective means of pest control.”