WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Mystery sighting, plus 6 other views

We start this bird gallery with a sighting northeast of The Junction. We heard about those birds from two people this week, including Ian, who sent the photos.

Brought back memories of The West Seattle Turkey, though online matching suggests these are probably Guinea Fowl – perhaps with a home nearby, because the sightings were in the same general area.

Other recent photos (thanks for everyone who continues sending bird pics) start with two charming Steller’s Jay views by Jerry Simmons:

Two more backyard birds – a Northern Flicker, photographed by Samantha Wren:

And a Red-breasted Nuthatch, from Jon Anderson:

And two waterfowl – a Western Sandpiper, photographed by James Tilley:

And Gene Pavola‘s photo of a Great Blue Heron:

