VIDEO: West Seattle’s own THEM rocks Easy Street Records crowd

Hot ticket at Easy Street Records last night – West Seattle’s own THEM packed the house, celebrating their first EP “Girls Mind.” After making their entrance down the stairs from the Easy Street loft, greeted by raucous cheers, they launched right into the title track:





The EP is “the first physical copy of our music we’ve ever had,” the musicians enthused. It arrives midway through a year that started auspiciously, with THEM performing at the Space Needle on New Year’s Eve. We first featured THEM – formed at Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) – after ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>their debut 2 1/2 years ago. Other songs from THEM’s CD on last night’s set list included “Sophia”:

Besides being known for hosting in-store shows with rising stars as well as long-established musicians, Easy Street has extra reason to take pride in THEM – band member Hudson works there. She and Ellie, Thompson, and Maia have more big summer gigs ahead, including the Capitol Hill Block Party. (Last night friend Brandon sat in on drums.)

That photo is from WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen, who also posted this YouTube playlist of more music from the Easy Street set, which THEM followed by signing “Girls Mind.”