NEW YEAR’S EVE: West Seattle band THEM to play at the city’s biggest party

(Photo courtesy THEM)

There is no more-iconic place to spend New Year’s Eve in Seattle than the Space Needle – and that’s exactly where the West Seattle band THEM will be on Sunday night, December 31. Ellie from THEM emailed us with the news that they’ll be featured on the KING 5 “New Year’s at the Needle” broadcast: “We would just love to get as many people watching the broadcast as possible! It sounds like we will be playing a few songs, right around 11:45 pm, when the fireworks/drone show start. We will be performing on the revolving glass floor right at the top of the Needle!” THEM has been ascending since debuting two years ago after forming at Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), when Ellie and bandmates Hudson, Maia, and Thompson were all still teenagers. If you haven’t seen/heard THEM, you can sample their music via channels including YouTube.