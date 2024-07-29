West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing-project lane closures have begun

July 29, 2024 9:12 pm
SDOT confirms that overnight lane closures for resurfacing work on the Spokane Street Viaduct started tonight. When dates for the work were announced last week, SDOT said the lane closures could start “as soon as” tonight, so we checked to see if it was still a go, given the wet weather. When they confirmed to us that it’s a go for tonight, a spokesperson also said they’ve changed the hours – in the original announcement, the overnight lane closures were described as “between 10 am and 5 pm,” but now they’re planned for “typically between 7 PM and 6 AM.” (Per the traffic-cam screengrab above, the lane-closure work zone tonight starts just after the eastbound bridge exit to NB 99.) They may also have some “full directional closure(s) overnight” in addition to the five weekend full-directional closures, scheduled to start this weekend – closed eastbound (plus the inside westbound lane) 10 pm Friday, August 2, to 5 am Monday, August 5. The work is expected to continue until early October.

  • valvashon July 29, 2024 (9:32 pm)
    Hoping that they are doing a real resurfacing that will last, and not just patching up holes or throwing asphalt over the broken parts.  I was just noticing today how rough this viaduct surface has become.  Not that a rough surface makes it unique among Washington State bridges and overpasses.

    • WSB July 29, 2024 (9:45 pm)
      From our previous story: “Crews will repave the bridge deck and apply a synthetic polymer sealant to the road surface to help ensure it remains in good condition over time. Crews will also make drainage improvements and bridge deck repairs on the westbound lanes.”

