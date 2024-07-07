Our list for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Sunrise Seacrest fishing on Saturday, photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Another sunny, hot day ahead – here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

ADMIRAL CHURCH FOOD DRIVE: Continues today – drop off nonperishable-food donations at the church (4320 SW Hill) 9 am-noon.

PLUNGE INTO THE SOUND: If ever there was a day when this sounded perfect – at 9 am, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

NO WESTIES RUN CLUB TODAY: Canceled because of the holiday weekend.

YOU CAN HELP: Work party at the West Seattle Bee Garden (Lanham/Graham), 10 am-noon.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering summer vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list. Also note: NEXT week it will be a block north, north of Oregon, because of West Seattle Summer Fest.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Daily operation continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open to the public today, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the only city-run wading pool in West Seattle that operates seven days a week, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: The tide is out to -2.3 feet at 12:27 pm; Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out at Constellation (63rd/Beach Drive) and Lincoln (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) Parks from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm today.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS : Reminder that the historic Alki Point Lighthouse is open to the public today for free tours, 1 pm-3:45 pm, Alki Avenue SW & Point Place SW.

SOCCER: Third-to-last home match for Junction FC, vs. FC Olympia, 2 pm, at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), tickets available online.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Organizing and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!