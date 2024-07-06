PREVIEW: West Seattle Junction FC’s third-to-last home match Sunday

(Photos courtesy Junction FC)

One place to spend Sunday afternoon in the shade – in the stands at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), watching West Seattle Junction FC play FC Olympia. Here’s what Junction FC says about the match, their third-to-last at home this season, as they battle for a playoff bid in their first season:

Having drawn 1-1 in their previous meeting this season, picking up three points will be crucial for Junction FC in their hopes of earning one of the two available playoff spots. Junction FC are heading into Sunday’s matchup with three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five games. FC Olympia on the other hand currently sit four points behind Junction FC in the table, with a win for Junction meaning they could jump up to second place if other results across the division go their way. “This really is the home stretch of our season now,” said Head Coach Erik Oman, following their recent loss against United PDX.

The match kicks off at 2 pm; tickets start at $10 and are available online. Food providers you’ll find at the stadium Sunday include Fit Bar Smoothies, Falafel Salam, and Seattle Pops.