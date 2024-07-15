CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect in home-burglary attempts remains in jail

Over the weekend, we published video from a reader reporting a man had tried to get into their home in south Highland Park early Saturday morning. Via comments, we learned that wasn’t the only attempt in that area that morning, and that a suspect had been arrested. Today we followed up. First with police, who confirmed that they had responded to an attempted burglary report around 1:20 am Saturday in the 8100 block of 13th Avenue SW, after a woman “reported a man with knives tried to break into her front door.” An SPD spokesperson added, “Several other people in the area also reported similar incidents during this time. Officers found the suspect walking nearby and after a brief foot pursuit, a 33-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail.”

Tonight, that man remains in custody, in lieu of $7,500 bail. Court records show he was arrested and charged for similar break-in attempts in a South Delridge apartment building last December. After he spent almost two months in jail, the case was dismissed in February, for the lack of “a civilian witness,” according to the court file. He has a conviction from a case in late 2022 in which he was charged with harassment for threatening a woman in White Center, while on a vandalism rampage using a knife to damage cars. He eventually pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor and received a suspended sentence, though he already had spent months in jail. For the current case, the jail docket isn’t clear on whether his case is being handled by the City Attorney’s Office – Municipal Court – or the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office – Superior Court. We hope to clarify tomorrow.