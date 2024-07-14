WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Attempted burglary

Jenny reports this happened at her home in Highland Park:

July 13 @ 1:00 AM we were woken up to a guy rattling our front door (our bedroom window is next to the front porch). The door was locked, however. He threw the door mat off the property and left a malt liquor can behind after throwing up on the porch and yelling in apparent frustration. We have video of his face and attempt to open the door, which I have attached here.