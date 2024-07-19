West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Bank of America closing one of its West Seattle branches

July 19, 2024 10:41 am
(King County Assessor file photo)

Thanks to everyone who has sent tips after getting notification from Bank of America that it plans to close its Admiral branch (one of its three West Seattle branches). This announcement comes with more than half a year of lead time – the notices, and the B of A website, say the closure date is February 11, 2025. This will be the second bank closure in Admiral in less than a year; the Wells Fargo branch at California/Admiral closed last March (and the building remains up for sale). And it’s the latest of several local branch closures in the past few years- most recently, the Sound Credit Union branch in The Junction closed last month; the Washington Federal branch in Morgan Junction closed three years ago; and Chase closed its in-store branch at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) half a year before that. We’re following up with B&A regarding the Admiral closure notice. (For history fans – when we got here in the early ’90s, the building was a diner.)

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Bank of America closing one of its West Seattle branches"

  • r July 19, 2024 (11:23 am)
    Maybe a daycare/preschool business would want to pick up the building. Good parking for pickups/drop offs, easy access to Hiawatha Park (or work something out with SPS for access to Lafayette).A mom can dream…

  • Jim July 19, 2024 (11:26 am)
    It was built as the 3rd Mister Ed’s Diner.  The other two were on Ambaum at 151st, and on 1st Ave in Top Hat. I actually installed the kitchen equipment and opened up that Diner.

  • Anne July 19, 2024 (11:32 am)
    Bring back Mister Ed’s!

