Thanks for the tip. Duke’s on Alki has suddenly shut down – here’s the email announcement sent to customers:

It is with a heavy heart we share that Duke’s Seafood on Alki has sold and will be closing permanently, effective this morning (Thursday, April 3). This was a location-specific business decision at Alki only. We look forward to welcoming you at any of our 6 other locations: Lake Union, Green Lake, Bellevue, Kent, Southcenter and Tacoma.

More info to come.