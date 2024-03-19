BIZNOTE: Last (half) day for Wells Fargo’s Admiral Junction branch Wednesday

That’s the notice posted on the doors at the Admiral/California Wells Fargo branch tonight, reminding people that tomorrow (Wednesday, March 20) is its last day – actually half-day, as the notice reminds customers that it will close for good at 11 am. We first reported the impending closure back in December. At the time, a WF spokesperson said they hadn’t decided on the future of the property, which WF owns and which houses several other businesses – all the way to Hoste on the north end – but at last week’s Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting, an attendee announced it would be going on the market. We haven’t seen the listing yet, and we’re still awaiting more information from a WF spokesperson, but in the meantime, if you want to visit this branch one last time, tomorrow morning 9 am-11 am is your last chance.