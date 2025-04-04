FOLLOWUP: Admiral Way Bridge project update

(SDOT photo)

SDOT has a short update on the Admiral Way Bridge seismic-strengthening project:

Here’s What Crews Are Working On:

-Concrete repairs on damaged sections of the bridge.

-Wrapping parts of the bridge in carbon fiber to make it stronger.

-Painting piers and setting up scaffolding to prepare for retrofits under the deck.

Traffic Reminders

Admiral Way SW (on top of the bridge):

-Both sidewalks are open for people walking, biking, and using mobility devices.

-The work zone will change from time to time over the next several months, but we’re keeping at least one lane of Admiral Way SW open in each direction.

Fairmount Ave SW Closure Reminder (below the bridge):

-Fairmount Ave SW under the bridge is closed to all travelers during construction. This closure keeps everyone safe while work happens on the bridge above, and helps our crews work efficiently.

We expect to finish construction in summer 2025. The schedule could change due to weather, crew availability, or materials — we’ll keep you posted!