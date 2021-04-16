BIZNOTE: WaFd Bank closes Morgan Junction branch

For the second time in four months, a Morgan Junction bank branch has closed. First, Chase closed its branch inside West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) at the end of last year; today, WaFd Bank closed its branch at California/Fauntleroy. Signage on the door notes that they are consolidating operations at the WaFd branch on the north end of The Junction (4102 California SW); we have an inauiry out to WaFd HQ seeking more information on the consolidation. Public records indicate the bank (formerly Washington Federal) owns the building, but don’t show either a development proposal or sale/lease listing for it so far. (Thanks to Morgan Community Association president Deb Barker for the tip; local business is one of many topics that will be on MoCA’s quarterly meeting agenda at 7 pm Wednesday.)

P.S. Morgan Junction won’t be bankless for long – Waterfront Credit Union‘s move to 6421 California SW is getting closer.