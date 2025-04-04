West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 update, after three days of registration!

After three days of registration, more than 100 sales are already on the list for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025. Saturday, May 10, will be the 20th anniversary of WSCGSD, and already guaranteed to be a busy day of what we call “person-to-person recycling.” From North Admiral to South Delridge, Alki to Arbor Heights, the registered locations already span the peninsula, with all sorts of offerings (including treat and beverage sales – one sale is offering sourdough chocolate-chip cookies, another plans a matcha-drink stand). As always, WSCGSD is not one big sale, but instead many sales of all sizes, 9 am-3 pm (some starting earlier and some ending later), in hundreds of places around West Seattle, all on one day. If you’re planning to host one of those sales, you have three more weeks to register – then we lock down the list so we can make the map and guide in time for shoppers’ review and planning a week in advance. Ready to register your sale? Here’s where to go!