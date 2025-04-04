COUNTDOWN: One week until first-ever Rock Walk in the West Seattle Junction!

We are now just a little over three months until West Seattle Summer Fest fills The Junction with three days of music, shopping, food, and fun. And we’re only one week away from a new fun(draiser) to support Summer Fest music – the first-ever Rock Walk. Next Friday, April 11, the West Seattle Junction Association invites you to Rock Walk — ICYMI last month, here’s the full announcement:

You told us last year — one of the best things about Summer Fest is the music! And guess what? We heard you loud and clear. This year, we’re turning up the volume with an exciting new event: Rock Walk, a fundraiser to enhance the music programming at Summer Fest 2025!

As costs continue to rise and summer weekends fill up with community festivals, we want to ensure West Seattle Summer Fest stays on your calendar as a must-attend event. That’s why we’re bringing you Rock Walk — a night of different tastes from wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries – with all proceeds supporting live music at Summer Fest.

What is Rock Walk?

Located in the heart of West Seattle Junction, Rock Walk is a dynamic tasting event featuring wine, cider, beer, and spirits.

-30 businesses will serve as sip stops

-32 beverage providers (yes, two locations will have double the options!)

-12 tasting choices per person

-Exclusive perks: Your ticket includes a tasting glass, a tote bag for bottle purchases, a map of all locations, and—of course—our undying gratitude for supporting live music at Summer Fest!

Event Details

📅 Date: Friday, April 11th

🕔 Time: 5:00 – 9:00 PM

📍 Check-in Locations:

Jet City Labs – 4547 California Ave SW

John L. Scott Realty – 4445 California Ave SW

Get Your Tickets Now!

Secure yours here: Rock Walk Tickets