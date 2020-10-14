BIZNOTE: Chase Bank closing a West Seattle branch

Chase Bank is closing its branch inside West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor). The announcement came in a letter sent to customers. The notice says it’s closing as of December 30th, but doesn’t cite a reason. We’ve contacted Chase with followup questions including why; we won’t get replies until tomorrow (we’ll update this story when we get them(. Meantime, we asked Thriftway management if they have plans for the space; none yet, we’re told, because they just found out a few days ago. The branch originally opened as Washington Mutual when Thriftway opened this building in 1998, rebuilt after a fire the year before; Chase took over in 2009 after WaMu failed. Chase has three other branches in West Seattle – Admiral, The Junction, and Westwood Village.