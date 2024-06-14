WEEKEND PREVIEW: Hours away from Morgan Junction Community Festival!

Rain or shine, the Morgan Junction Community Festival is on for tomorrow (Saturday, June 15), 10 am-2 pm, in and around Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW).

MEET YOUR COUNCILMEMBER: Late word from Deb Barker, president of the Morgan Community Association – which presents the festival – is that City Councilmember Rob Saka will be there, and in his self-declared role as “King of Potholes,” will introduce the final performers of the festival, West Seattle band The Potholes.

FULL ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE: Four hours, four acts!