WEEKEND PREVIEW: Hours away from Morgan Junction Community Festival!

Rain or shine, the Morgan Junction Community Festival is on for tomorrow (Saturday, June 15), 10 am-2 pm, in and around Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW).
MEET YOUR COUNCILMEMBER: Late word from Deb Barker, president of the Morgan Community Association – which presents the festival – is that City Councilmember Rob Saka will be there, and in his self-declared role as “King of Potholes,” will introduce the final performers of the festival, West Seattle band The Potholes.
FULL ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE: Four hours, four acts!
10:00 to 10:45 – The Bubbleman: Returning Festival favorite featuring good clean fun. Brought to you by West Seattle Blog
10:50 to 11:40 –Raymond the Magician: Artful, innovative and very, very cool. Brought to you by Mailbox West
11:45 to 12:35 – Gary Benson: Our local folk-rock favorite. Brought to you by Thunder Road Guitars
12:45 to 2:00 – The Potholes: Still slinging funky-fusion, guac and rock right back at ya!! Brought to you by Pet Elements
EXPANDED SITE: While you’re there, remember that the festival has expanded to re-add the lot behind Whisky West and Zeeks Pizza, as in pre-pandemic days – you’ll find community organizations’ activities and resource booths there.
MORGAN JUNCTION ALL-WHEELS ASSOCIATION: On the southwest side of the park, MJAWA will be holding an all-festival-long drop-in community conversation about the plan for an all-wheels area in the park. That includes a chance to comment on the design!
If you’re driving, there’s extra parking at O’Neill Plumbing (WSB sponsor) on the northeast corner of California/Graham; however you get there, hope to see you at the park tomorrow!
| 0 COMMENTS