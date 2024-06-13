COUNTDOWN: 2 days until Morgan Junction Community Festival! Updates on activities, parking

(WSB photo, Bubbleman at 2022 Morgan Junction Community Festival)

Saturday’s the day for this year’s Morgan Junction Community Festival, presented by the Morgan Community Association, in and around Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW), 10 am-2 pm. This morning, two updates:

KIDS’ ACTIVITIES: This year, the festival expands back into the lot behind Whisky West and Zeeks Pizza, south of the park, where community organizations and businesses will be set up, including these booths/tables promising interactive activities for kids as well as info on what they do:

Poogooders, The Whale Trail, 34th District Democrats, Southwest Seattle Historical Society, Emergency HUBS, Gatewood Elementary School PTA, West Seattle Wonder Dogs, West Seattle Tool Library, Southwest Precinct

Families will want to be at the festival right at the start at 10 am – that’s when the legendary Bubbleman makes his Morgan Junction Community Festival return, followed by Magician Raymond at 10:50 am. (The full entertainment schedule is on the festival webpage.)

FESTIVAL PARKING: If you’re driving to the festival, we got word this morning that O’Neill Plumbing (WSB sponsor) is opening their nearby lot to festivalgoers, on the northeast corner of California/Graham. Here’s the plan, from proprietor Tim O’Neill:

A flagger and attendant will assist vehicles to enter on California Ave and exit out onto Graham St. We will have a sandwich board out on display also. We will be on hand to open @ 9:30 and will be asking drivers to return to their vehicles by 2:30 so we can resecure our lot.

The festival zone is also right on multiple bus routes – including RapidRide C Line, 128, and 22. See you there! (WSB is the festival’s media sponsor.)