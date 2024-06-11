The list for your West Seattle Tuesday, with a nod to ‘St. Rolf Day’

Not necessarily cause for celebration, but today is the 46th anniversary of the ship crash that took out the old West Seattle Bridge, so today’s featured photo is the recently restored trailside tribute to a key figure in the disaster, Rolf Neslund. (We stopped for the pic while covering this event Sunday.) No commemorative events today that we know of – though we did just get a “Happy St. Rolf Day!” reminder from statue steward Lars Fujikawa of the Delridge Maritime Historical Society as we wrote this – but here are the other highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Looking for an indoor playspace for your little one(s)? Drop in Tuesday and Thursday mornings until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

FREE FLAG DAY SHOW: Silver Sounds performs at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), 1:30 pm, free admission, RSVP requested – our calendar listing has details.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, also at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment period – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can go downtown or watch live via Seattle Channel.

LADY JAYE’S PRE-FATHER’S DAY MEAT MARKET & BBQ: Want to buy beef to cook for Dad on Sunday? Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) is presenting its Pre-Father’s Day Meat Market today from 4 pm to 8 pm, and also offering a Backyard BBQ – details in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) conference room, community members welcome. Here’s the agenda.

WEST SEATTLE WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS: Monthly networking group meets at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW), 6 pm. RSVP here.

FREE INTRODUCTORY ASL CLASSES: The series continues, and you can start at any time. 6 pm at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Bring your friends! Meet new ones! Gather at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

Event coming up? Are community members invited? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!