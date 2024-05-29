FOLLOWUP: The re-return of Rolf

Two and a half weeks after the rogue statue of Rolf Neslund was found toppled and headless – again – it’s been restored – again. We received this emailed communiqué, photo included, from Lars Fujikawa, in whose name most previous communications have arrived since the original installation in 2020:

Rolf Neslund, Patron Saint of the Broken Bridge, has returned to his semi-rightful place on the West Seattle Bike Path, near the Delridge onramp, below the Pigeon Point Obelisk. ‘

Described as “West Seattle’s Quirkiest Memorial,” this lowest-common-denominator statuary depicts Captain Rolf Neslund, a well-known Duwamish River pilot, who rammed the old West Seattle bridge in June of 1978, retired and went on to an unfair grisly end. Rolf’s likeness was recently knocked down again, and his head stolen by unknown ruffians.

The Delridge Maritime Historical Society, in conjunction with the Center for General Annoyance is proud to once again prop the old fella up. Part Golem, part J.P. Patches, part weird historical footnote, this is Rolf’s third incarnation and sad to say it will likely be his last. The mold broke and there shall be no further grimacing visages of the old pirate. Please visit the Rolf Neslund Plaza and take in its graffitied vistas and stripped wire insulation ambience while you can! Now on a somewhat more secure plinth, he will boldly face his future, where he is likely to be mowed over by Sound Transit’s one-mile theme park mini-train to the Alaska Junction. It just doesn’t work out for Rolf.