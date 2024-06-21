SCHOOL’S OUT: Lafayette Elementary celebrates street safety

Another after-school celebration on this last day of the school year – on SW Lander in the block on the south side of Lafayette Elementary, volunteers and local businesses teamed up to help kids learn about street safety. That included a giveaway of 25 bicycle helmets:

Volunteers helped fit them:

The businesses who partnered in the event included Alki Bike and Board, whose proprietor Stu Hennessey was there to help:

While school safety is important everywhere, Lafayette is the only elementary school in West Seattle that’s on a major street in the middle of a business district.

P.S. Other Admiral businesses contributing to the celebration included Bebop Waffle Shop, Menchie’s Admiral, and Good Society.