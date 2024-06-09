HAPPENING NOW: Adaptive cycling demonstration on Alki Point Healthy Street

For the second consecutive summer, Outdoors for All has brought adaptive-cycling alternatives to the Alki Point Healthy Street area – Beach Drive along Constellation Park – for free tryouts. They’re there today until 2 pm, with equipment meant to facilitate riding for people with disabilities or other challenges such as balance issues. The organization describes its year-round fleet as follows:
· Handcycles for individuals with limited or no leg movement
· Recumbent and therapy trikes for those who need more stability
· Hand and foot powered cycles for children
· Tandem cycles for individuals who want a guide while riding
· Standard 2-wheeled bicycles and Striders
For today’s event, no RSVP needed – just show up!
