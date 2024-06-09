West Seattle, Washington

09 Sunday

60℉

HAPPENING NOW: Adaptive cycling demonstration on Alki Point Healthy Street

June 9, 2024 11:28 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

For the second consecutive summer, Outdoors for All has brought adaptive-cycling alternatives to the Alki Point Healthy Street area – Beach Drive along Constellation Park – for free tryouts. They’re there today until 2 pm, with equipment meant to facilitate riding for people with disabilities or other challenges such as balance issues. The organization describes its year-round fleet as follows:

· Handcycles for individuals with limited or no leg movement

· Recumbent and therapy trikes for those who need more stability

· Hand and foot powered cycles for children

· Tandem cycles for individuals who want a guide while riding

· Standard 2-wheeled bicycles and Striders

For today’s event, no RSVP needed – just show up!

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Adaptive cycling demonstration on Alki Point Healthy Street"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.