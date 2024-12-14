TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘Porch Goose’ Nativity = Winged whimsy

Two plastic birds comprise tonight’s spotlight:

Longtime reader, first time texter here. I’d like to share with you some photos of my Porch Goose Nativity scene.

We’re on 40th Ave SW and Morgan st (one house in). The Porch Goose is a bit of midwestern kitsch-whimsy, and I made the custom Joseph and Mary costumes myself.

The egg is 3D printed and lights up alarmingly bright.

We call the display “Honk the Heralds.” Enjoy!