SUNDAY: Give the gift of warmth via West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays’ 2024 Cocoa and Coat Drive

December 14, 2024 6:12 pm
(WSB photo, 2023: Part of the haul from last year’s Cocoa and Coat Drive)

Tomorrow’s the big day – one more major West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays event- the annual Cocoa and Coat Drive at the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, with the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, and friends. Go check your closet/drawers/chair backs and see if you have coats or jackets in good shape that nobody’s using (or go buy one if you have time/money), and bring it/them to the market tomorrow (Sunday, December 15), 10 am-2 pm. You bring the coat(s), you get the cocoa as a reward! Donated coats/warm clothing go to the West Seattle Food Bank‘s Clothesline.

