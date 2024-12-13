WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: South Delridge robbery; Morgan Junction burglary; porch prowler; multi-agency response

Four notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

SECOND 7-ELEVEN ROBBERY OF THE DAY: After the robbery on which we reported late last night, there was another one at a West Seattle 7-Eleven hours later – the South Delridge 7-Eleven was held up just before 5:30 am. The initial description of the robbers – four Black teenagers, black clothing and masks, armed with a gun and a knife, who got away with cash and “tobacco products.” Police believe the same robbers were involved in an overnight robbery in North Seattle. If you have any information, the incident number is 24-349592.

MORGAN JUNCTION BURGLARY: After hearing a bit about this break-in via police radio after it was reported around 1 am today, we requested the narrative from SPD. It says that officers were dispatched to Waterfront Federal Credit Union in the 6400 block of Fauntleroy Way SW after an alarm trip revealed a video feed showing someone inside. That person was gone by the time officers responded. They found the building opened and that someone had used the kitchen. The burglar seen on the video was described as ” a white male, thin build wearing a beanie with a black coat and dark camouflage pants.” There was a report of a car outside the building that disappeared after the burglar did, but no description. The credit union contact wasn’t immediately sure if anything had been taken; police did find likely fingerprints and used “print cards” for evidence.

PROWLER: A reader sent this report:

Last night around 2 am a man walked up to the door of a home I am dog-sitting at and after knocking at the front door continued to walk around the property. He appears to be intoxicated. Police were called shortly after the man was seen but had left the property once police had been called. There was no sign of break-in, a few door handles rattled but nothing else. I wanted to share this (image) if anyone might know who he is or has seen him. I also have a photo that I just received from the neighbors of the house I am staying at. The person who tried to open the doors to the house also kicked the side fence down. They either came in through the fence, having come through the neighbors yard first or left through the fence before police arrived.

This happened on 41st SW – we have a followup question out asking where on that street, which runs north to south along almost the entire peninsula.

P.S. – MULTI-AGENCY RESPONSE: Several readers reported what looked like a pursuit around 2 pm today, with non-Seattle police vehicles roaring off Harbor SW and onto the West Seattle Bridge, last seen exiting onto I-5. We asked around this afternoon to try to find out what that was about and haven’t yet had any luck.