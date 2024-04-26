West Seattle, Washington

PICKLEBALL: Parks says Lincoln Park decision due soon

April 26, 2024 6:35 pm
Though Seattle Parks paused the plan to set up pickleball courts on a Lincoln Park slab that once held tennis courts, its final fate has yet to be announced. Last night, before giving the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners a presentation about Parks’ “Pickleball and Tennis Vision,” deputy superintendent Andy Sheffer said they were “on the cusp of a decision” about it. Superintendent AP Diaz also promised that “more information on Lincoln Park is coming.” But that was all meant mostly to make sure those in attendance who were interested in LP – the subject of several public comments at the meeting’s start – knew it would not be specifically addressed in the presentation. Here’s what was:

Parks officials said that pickleball is growing, and while they said their presentation did not include “solutions” for addressing the need, they promised it would lay out a “path to find solutions.” That path includes designating four “hubs” around the city, two each for pickleball and tennis. Locations were listed for three, but not for the south pickleball hub (which would be for the area including West Seattle, though not necessarily in West Seattle):

Here’s how a hub would work:

No prospective sites for the “south” hub were mentioned; early in the presentation, this slide showed where dedicated pickleball and tennis courts are located in the city now:

You can see the full slide deck here. There was a heavy emphasis on encouraging use of pickleball rackets using noise-reduction technology, as part of the “vision,” to address persistent concerns about the sport’s noise; the Parks officials also promised to improve communication, in part by setting up online and in-person groups.

No timeline was mentioned for the next update.

  • K April 26, 2024 (6:49 pm)
    Parks already made a decision, but some people who can’t tell a public park from a bird sanctuary decided Parks needed to spend a bunch of time and money talking about it even more in hopes that the site will remain a maintenance storage facility.  Congrats on slowing things down and making it harder for other people to enjoy the park, guys!

    • Mike April 26, 2024 (7:19 pm)
      Haha nailed it! bunch of money wasted now. Parks are for the people and birds to coexist- sports, picnics, squirrels, partiers, kids, birds, pinecones….

  • Carole April 26, 2024 (7:07 pm)
    No. Just say no. No more noise.  

  • Erik April 26, 2024 (7:18 pm)
    I don’t have a problem with them being in Lincoln Park. But I’m suprised that they didn’t think to put them in Westcrest. Big open space. Plenty of parking. Already loads of screaming kids and dogs…would have been worth looking into at least.

