WEST SEATTLE SHORES: Full moon, tidal extremes

Another beautiful photo in a day full of them – thank you to the sender! The moon will be officially full just after 1 am our time. We’re mentioning that because as usual, the full moon brings tidal extremes. A texter noticed flashlight beams on the shore; we note that tonight’s low-low tide, hitting right this moment, is -3.4 feet, same as it’ll be tomorrow night shortly before 11 pm, and between the two, high tide will be 12.6 feet before 6 am, with even-higher high tides the next three mornings (here’s the chart).