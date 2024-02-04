BIZNOTES: Valentine’s menu; seafood specials; HomeStreet’s latest spotlight

Three biznotes:

MORE VALENTINE’S FOOD: The latest venue to send word of a special Valentine’s menu is Camp West in The Junction (4539 California SW). They’re offering a special three-course prix-fixe menu (see it here) for $60/person. On Valentine’s Day, 4-9 pm, that’s all Camp West will offer; it’ll also be an option for the subsequent four days, February 15-18. They recommend reservations, which can be booked online. (Anybody else with Valentine specials? Let us know!)

SEAFOOD SALES: Planning a home-cooked Valentine meal? Or Super Bowl or Lunar New Year or … hey, no special occasion necessary. WSB sponsor Seattle Seafood Center (717 S. Michigan in Georgetown) has extended sales on crab, lobster, and ahi tuna.

HOMESTREET SPOTLIGHT: Every month, HomeStreet Bank in The Junction (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) spotlights another local business/nonprofit, with a display and an invitation to customers to enter a drawing. Last month’s spotlight was on Sports Medicine Northwest:

(HomeStreet’s Joyce Leslie, center, with Sports Medicine NW’s Alicia Pond and Dr. Skylar Pond)

Sports Medicine NW’s co-proprietors stopped by HomeStreet on Friday for the monthly drawing. This month’s spotlight at the bank is on Mighty House Construction.