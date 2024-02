(WSB photo, November 2023)

Before we get to the rest of what’s up today, one biznote for ice-cream lovers – Colleen at Shug’s Mini (California/Charlestown) sends word that they’re open a bonus day today “for a special Wednesday Valentine’s Day treat.” Hours will be noon to 9 pm. Those are the regular Shug’s Mini hours Thursdays-Sundays, and, Colleen adds, “We will have specials throughout the weekend to help celebrate love, family and friendship.”