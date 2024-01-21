Memorial service January 27 for Joan Muir Batson (Seamens) King, 1934-2024

Family and friends will gather next Saturday to remember Joan King, and are sharing this remembrance with the community now:

Joan Muir Batson was born on June 25, 1934 to Phil and Melba (Muir) Batson in Seattle, and passed away peacefully in the company of family and friends on January 5, 2024.

She was proud of her old West Seattle family, who first came to the Alki Beach area in 1919. She grew up in the Admiral district, but spent much of her time with her Grandmother, Martha Muir, who owned restaurants at Alki and later the Junction, one of which was located at the current site of the Great American Diner.

Joan attended Lafayette Elementary, Madison Junior High, and West Seattle High School, from which she graduated in 1952. Her father, a Civil Defense official at the time, was posted to Washington, DC, so Joan spent her sophomore year attending high school in Alexandria, VA.

After briefly attending the UW, Joan left school to marry Ralph Seamens, and embarked on her true vocation: wife, mother, as well as a vocal and active member of her community. For many years, she was active in the West Seattle Hi-Yu, the West Seattle Art Club, the YWCA, Girl Scouts, and other organizations. Joan belonged to the West Seattle (now Admiral) UCC in West Seattle, and later Bellevue First Congregational Church, where she added her beautiful voice to their choir. Joan proactively raised her three daughters to be strong, independent woman (and college graduates!), and good mothers as well. No one could surpass her in entertaining, whether it was a picnic on the beach or a pull-out-all the-stops family holiday dinner, and doing it with, as many people have observed, so much elegance.

In 1977, Joan married Robert King, sharing a blended family, beautiful homes, and many trips and adventures on their boat, The Sceptre. After Bob’s untimely death in 1994, Joan left their house in Bellevue and purchased her own home at Providence Point in Issaquah where she resided until health issues prevailed.

While serving on the planning committee for their 50th high school reunion in 2002, Joan became re-acquainted with Tom Knapp, a fellow classmate from 1952, and they were together, sharing more trips and adventures, until her passing.

Joan is survived by her children and their families: Karen Dobbs, Jill (Jim) Gilliom, Renee (Brian) Thorngate, Chris (Karen) King, and Diane King (Jim Bowden); grandchildren Laura (Nick) Mitchell, Mark (Kelly) Wissing, Rachel Gilliom, Jacob Thorngate, Camden Thorngate, Julie Swanson, and Brian Loberg; great-grandsons Henry, Colin and Sam Mitchell. These children were all the Lights of her Life. Her dear partner Tom Knapp also survives her.

Services will be held at Bellevue First Congregational Church on Saturday, January 27th at 2:00 PM. Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to Bellevue First Congregational Church, the West Seattle High School Alumni Scholarship program, or to any local charity benefitting children, families or the elderly. Arrangements by Sunset Hill Memorial Park.