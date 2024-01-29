FOLLOWUP: Yet another option for e-cycling

Three days ago, we noted the city’s campaign to ensure you know you can’t throw away batteries or electronics. Discussion of other options ensued. And now we have word of another option – from West Seattle resident Kevin Freitas:

Hello, neighbors! I have a passion project at HandheldMuseum.org where I photograph, catalog, make videos, restore, and gather people’s memories of handheld electronic or computing devices — and I accept donations! Tablets, unused phones, kindles, MP3 players, video games, digital cameras, old calculators, etc — I’ll either give it a home in my collection, donate to schools or charity, or get them to the proper local recycling spot.

Clean out those drawers or old boxes, then email handheld.computer.museum@gmail.com or text 253-229-5093 anytime to arrange drop-off or pick-up.