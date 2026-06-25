Still looking for summer camp? Music-making options – plus pay-what-you-can possibilities – with Mode and MMPA

Got room on the family schedule for summer camp? Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and Mode Music and Performing Arts have news for you!

Mode Music Studios and Mode Music and Performing Arts are inviting West Seattle families to enroll in our summer music programs, with a commitment that finances shouldn’t stand in the way of art education.

Through our Pay What You Can program and grant-funded scholarships, eligible students can attend half-day and full-day camps at a reduced cost or completely free. We have scholarship funding available all summer and are hoping to connect with more families who could benefit from these opportunities.

Mode Music Studios also offers weekly Summer Rock Band camps for elementary, middle, and high school students. Each week, young musicians form a band, rehearse together with professional coaches, and wrap up the week with a live performance on the Tim’s Tavern stage in White Center.

Our Rock Band camp beginning July 6 will culminate with a special performance on the West Seattle Summer Fest Main Stage on Saturday, July 11.

Families can also visit our booth at West Seattle Summer Fest to learn more about lessons, camps, scholarships, and our nonprofit programs.

We’d love to help more West Seattle kids discover the confidence, friendships, and joy that come from making music and creating art.

–Sign up for rock bands at modemusicstudios.com/camps for ages 6-13 and 13+

–Sign up for half- and full-day pay-what-you-can music and theatre camps at modemusicandperformingarts.org/camps for reduced and free tuition

-Sign up for private music lessons at modemusicstudios.com/sign-up