FYI: Two things aren’t allowed in your trash any more. Here’s what to do with them instead

Seattle Public Utilities is working to get the word out about two things that aren’t supposed to go in the garbage any more: Batteries and electronics. It’s a new city rule as of the start of this year. SPU explains both categories need “special handling”; batteries in particular have become a major fire risk at transfer stations. In short:

What doesn’t go in the garbage? -Cathode ray tubes -Electronic products covered by the Washington Electronics Recycling Law. These include:

*TVs

*Monitors

*Computers and Laptops

*Tablets (like iPad and Amazon Fire)

*E-Readers (like Kindle and NOOK)

*Portable DVD Players -Batteries, as defined under the state’s Dangerous Waste Regulations. Examples of batteries include but are not limited to:

*Miniature button cell batteries

*Alkaline, silver oxide, zinc air, and other single-use batteries

*Lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium, and other rechargeable batteries

So if you can’t put any of this in your trash or recycling, what can you do with it? The city offers “special item pickups” at an extra charge. For free dropoff – batteries can be taken to the nearby South Transfer Station; this lookup also shows dropoffs at Junction True Value and The Home Depot. For electronics, free dropoff events are coming up in West Seattle this spring (more details when they get closer). There are private services such as Ridwell, too.