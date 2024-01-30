FOLLOWUP: Student’s shooting death classified as homicide

An update in the shooting death of 15-year-old Mobarak Adam one week ago at Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center: The King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced this afternoon that it’s classifying his death as a homicide; the KCMEO says he died from a gunshot wound to the torso. When the KCMEO released his name last Thursday, both the classification and cause of his death were listed as “pending”; the updates were released this afternoon in the office’s daily list of death investigations. Classifying his death as homicide does not necessarily mean investigators believe it was deliberate, but it means they’ve ruled out suicide. The victim was a student at nearby Chief Sealth International High School, where hundreds of students rallied Monday in his memory to demand action against gun violence. Police continue to investigate; any information can be reported to the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. This death is now the first homicide case in Seattle in 2024. (Family photo)