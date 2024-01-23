UPDATE: Police investigate after teen with gunshot wound dies at Southwest Teen Life Center

2:02 PM Here’s what we’ve found out about the major emergency response at Southwest Athletic Complex/Teen Life Center. It was dispatched as a self-inflicted gunshot wound that happened at an undetermined location, with the victim showing up at the Teen Life Center. We are at the scene – more information as we get it.

2:11 PM: The center and adjacent Southwest Pool are closed because of the investigation. We’re still awaiting information at the scene. As noted in comments, the two schools across the street – Chief Sealth IHS and Denny IMS – are sheltering in place.

2:25 PM: From police radio – the schools wondered if they need to keep sheltering in place; police responded that the issue right now is that there is still an “outstanding firearm.”

2:39 PM: Per police radio, Denny will dismiss on time but they’re going to attempt to keep students away from the area where the investigation continues. (Added: A parent tells us the school also has messaged families that afterschool activities are canceled.) Meantime, Police Chief Adrian Diaz is there.

2:51 PM: We’re told Chief Diaz will brief us soon.

3:03 PM: The chief says the victim has died and that police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. When emergency responders arrived, they found the victim in a restroom at the center. He confirmed that they are still looking for the gun. SFD says the victim was a 14-year-old boy.