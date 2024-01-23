West Seattle, Washington

23 Tuesday

49℉

UPDATE: Police investigate after teen with gunshot wound dies at Southwest Teen Life Center

January 23, 2024 2:02 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

2:02 PM Here’s what we’ve found out about the major emergency response at Southwest Athletic Complex/Teen Life Center. It was dispatched as a self-inflicted gunshot wound that happened at an undetermined location, with the victim showing up at the Teen Life Center. We are at the scene – more information as we get it.

2:11 PM: The center and adjacent Southwest Pool are closed because of the investigation. We’re still awaiting information at the scene. As noted in comments, the two schools across the street – Chief Sealth IHS and Denny IMS – are sheltering in place.

2:25 PM: From police radio – the schools wondered if they need to keep sheltering in place; police responded that the issue right now is that there is still an “outstanding firearm.”

2:39 PM: Per police radio, Denny will dismiss on time but they’re going to attempt to keep students away from the area where the investigation continues. (Added: A parent tells us the school also has messaged families that afterschool activities are canceled.) Meantime, Police Chief Adrian Diaz is there.

2:51 PM: We’re told Chief Diaz will brief us soon.

3:03 PM: The chief says the victim has died and that police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. When emergency responders arrived, they found the victim in a restroom at the center. He confirmed that they are still looking for the gun. SFD says the victim was a 14-year-old boy.

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Police investigate after teen with gunshot wound dies at Southwest Teen Life Center"

  • Roh January 23, 2024 (2:06 pm)
    Hearing from my student at Denny that they have a shelter in place. 

  • John Cena fr January 23, 2024 (2:12 pm)
    Sealth is in shelter in place rn

  • B January 23, 2024 (2:14 pm)
    DIMS parent here – just received a text stating they are shelter-in-place.

  • Mike January 23, 2024 (2:16 pm)
     I was there at the pool and its not a “scene of violence” Your title is misleading at best. 

    • WSB January 23, 2024 (2:48 pm)
      That is the official SFD categorization of the incident and we often use that in initial reports when it’s not clear what happened. We’ll be updating when we get a little more clarity on what they are investigating.

  • J January 23, 2024 (2:21 pm)
    Incident was at the community center. Denny/Sealth shelter in place as a precaution.

  • JK January 23, 2024 (2:37 pm)
    DIMS teacher here, at school. We are safe and sound, going about our regular studies. Students are finishing a writing assignment and we’ve explained the potential delayed dismissal. No immediate danger here and students are responding maturely! 

    • B January 23, 2024 (2:55 pm)
      @JK – thank you!

  • Jj January 23, 2024 (3:18 pm)
    Just walked by. That is most police I’ve ever seen at SW Community Center.

