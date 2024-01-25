FOLLOWUP: Medical Examiner identifies boy who died of gunshot wound at Southwest Pool

(WSB photo, Tuesday)

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has just released its daily list of death investigations, which identifies the Chief Sealth International High School student who died of a gunshot wound at Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center on Tuesday. His name was Mobarak S. Adam, according to the KCMEO document, which says he was 15, not 14 as SFD had said on Tuesday. The KCMEO document does not include any insight into the investigation, though; “cause of death” is listed as “pending,” and “manner of death” (this is where the KCMEO usually says homicide, suicide, accidental, or natural) is also listed as “pending.” As we noted here earlier, SPD is not yet releasing any information beyond what Chief Adrian Diaz said at the scene Tuesday. Meantime, Seattle Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brent Jones sent this message to the community:

Like many of you, I am deeply saddened by the loss of this young member of our community.

Our central office and school teams are working tirelessly to offer support to the grieving family and the affected school communities. We are collaborating with city officials to coordinate and share resources.

Multiple agencies are joining forces to react and respond to this tragedy. Although there is no known threat to our schools due to this event, the Seattle Police Department will have additional patrols around the Chief Sealth and Denny campuses.

The Seattle School Board and I remain committed to creating welcoming and safe neighborhoods for our students and staff.

But to make a real difference, larger changes are needed.

Our young people deserve the opportunity to focus on growing and thriving without violence. The availability of firearms only adds to worries.

It’s time for us, as a community, to address this issue together. We need to challenge ourselves to work collectively.

Let’s start with each of us taking a more active role in creating safety in our communities. Be a vigilant neighbor, encourage open communication, or contribute to initiatives that make our shared spaces secure for everyone.

Please remember, you can use the SPS Safe Schools Hotline 206-252-0510 to report any threats to SPS schools. This phone number is managed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We want our students to be free to take on academic challenges in the classroom, rather than facing threats on our city streets. Together, let’s build a safer and more resilient community.