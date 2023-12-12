WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: New setting for Gai Family’s Madonna

Thanks to Theresa Arbow-O’Connor for sending photos with the news that the Gai Family’s Christmas display is ready for viewing – with a new setting for the Madonna that the family patriarch, the late Phil Gai, built in the ’50s. For this year, his son Ron Gai has created a new crown setting for the Madonna – “a 3-D computer project and labor of love that took 45 days,” reports Theresa.

You can look at last year’s photos for a before/after comparison. To see the display in person, go to the 3200 block of 36th SW [vicinity map].

We’re showing light displays nightly through Christmas – if you have a suggestion, with or without photos/video, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!