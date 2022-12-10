TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Gai Family display again aglow, with something new

The Gai Family‘s Christmas display – retired in 1996 but brought back in 2019 – is aglow again as of tonight. And this year, there’s something new – here’s a closer look at the new custom-built setting for the Madonna that bakery co-owner Phil Gai built in the mid-’50s.

Phil and Dorothy Gai‘s son Ron Gai brought back the display, which drew visitors from all around for decades, 14 years after his dad’s 2005 death. You’re invited to go see it in the 3200 block of 36th SW [vicinity map].

Got – or seen – a special display? Email us, with or without photo(s) – westseattleblog@gmail.com; see past spotlights here, and listed in our Holiday Guide!