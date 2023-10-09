STUDENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Fairmount Park Elementary event

Middle- and high-school students looking for volunteer opportunities might be interested in this announcement we were asked to share:

Volunteer opportunity for middle and high school students:

Fairmount Park Elementary PTA is hosting their annual Falcon Fest on Friday, November 3, 2023 and is looking for middle-school and high-school volunteers to help set up, run game stations, and clean up after.

Volunteer shifts are 4:30-5:30 pm, 5:30-7:00 pm, and 7:00-8:30p m.

Fairmount Park Elementary is located just off Fauntleroy at 3800 SW Findlay St

Please contact volunteer@fairmountparkpta.org for more info and to sign up!