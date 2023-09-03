READER REPORTS: 2 abandoned, suspicious vehicles

First one appears to be a definite candidate for the dumped-likely-stolen file:

Abandoned burgundy KIA found on 27th and Kenyon. Obvious signs of being stolen (broken windows, ignition, etc.) and signals of drug use. This has been reported to police and assume it will be towed soon. Also footage from camera shows multiple people and cars involved during the dump.

The second one is a little more of a mystery. The reader report came in Saturday; we looked about an hour ago, and the truck is still there, so we’re publishing this:

Appears to be abandoned at 41st and Ida. Half in parking strip. Side work door attempted to be pried open.

It’s also parked facing the wrong way. The person who emailed said they’ve reported to police. Also of note – that’s the same Gatewood intersection where a stolen Hyundai was dumped earlier this week.