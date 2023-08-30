WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen cars, including not-yet-found gray Rabbit. Plus, another dumped-likely-stolen

10:17 AM: Two stolen-car reports:

STOLEN GRAY RABBIT: The photo and report are from Lindsay:

1979 VW Rabbit / primer gray

license: WA AZJ7174

VIN ends in 606 Taken overnight (8/30) on the corner of 47th and Alaska, West Seattle The car is primer gray with a painted light blue fender on the passenger side, and a darker blue horizontal stripe on the passenger door.Interior seats are white vinyl with a light blue VW symbol on each front seat headrest. Please call 206-930-0471. Police report # 23-250382.

STOLEN AND FOUND: Tyler‘s car has been found but he wants to raise awareness:

(Monday) night my gray Kia Soul 2016 was stolen from 63rd Ave SW near Alki Beach. Sometime between 12 am and 6 am. Tthe car was recovered (in the 8100 block of) 24th Ave SW. The homeowner said it was the second Kia in 2 weeks abandoned there. The car was not drivable and they stole stuff in it. I Just want Kia owners in West Seattle to be aware.

MORE STEERING-WHEEL LOCKS: And a reminder for those with theft-prone Kia or Hyundai vehicles – the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) is giving out steering-wheel locks again Saturday (September 2nd), 9:30 am-11:30 am.

ADDED 10:30 AM – DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN CAR: Rich just sent this – another Hyundai – seen at 41st/Ida and called in to police:

Rich says the car – a Tucson – was running and plateless, with broken windows.