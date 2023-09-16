HAPPENING NOW: Second-Time Sale at Fauntleroy Church

How big is Fauntleroy Church‘s Second-Time Sale? So big that about two dozen people were waiting to get in when we arrived just before the doors opened at 9 am. So much stuff, the Fellowship Hall is brimming – even some items on the stage:

And more outside!

Here’s the overview from volunteer Judy Pickens: “Bargain-priced items range from towels to fine jewelry, books to cookware, and china to furniture, all clean, culled, and well-organized. Proceeds benefit the ministries of this active United Church of Christ congregation.” (That includes community projects like next Saturday’s Recycle Roundup!) The sale is on at 9131 California SW until 4 pm today, with an encore session 11:30 am-3 pm Sunday.