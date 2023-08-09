WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store workers attacked; trash-can explosion

Both of these incidents happened around midnight and we followed up with police today:

ADMIRAL SAFEWAY ATTACK: Two employees of Admiral Safeway were assaulted by a group of people, and one – a 36-year-old man – was taken to the hospital. Police say the two were attacked when they “interrupted suspects who were trying to push a motorized handicap scooter down an upper-level stairwell.” The attackers left in “multiple vehicles” before officers arrived. If you have any information, call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 and refer to incident 23-227148.

EXPLOSION: This was reported a few blocks west of The Junction, in the 4400 block of 48th SW. SPD says officers “found evidence of a fireworks explosion” as well as “minor property damage.” A reader says it happened in the alley behind a neighbor’s house: “The explosion put a hole in the bottom of the garbage can and blew the lid into the yard of the neighbor to the South and damaged the house next to the cans.”