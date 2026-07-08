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MORE SUMMER MUSIC: See the lineup for Admiral Block Party 2026! Plus, last call for vendors

July 8, 2026 4:00 pm
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 |   West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, 2025 Admiral Block Party)

Before we get back to West Seattle Summer Fest previews – we just received the music lineup for next month’s Admiral Block Party! It’s expanding this year to start with acoustic music on Friday afternoon/evening and then the full day/night of music on Saturday. From the Admiral Neighborhood Association, which organizes the Block Party:

Friday, August 21st, Acoustic Mainstage

3 pm – Ashton Wecker
4 pm – Self Doubt
5 pm – Ben Bruce
6 pm – MoonGirl
7 pm – Acoustic Crisis
8 pm – close – local DJ

Saturday, August 22nd

11 am – WS Ukelele Players
12 pm – Sad Dad Autumn
1 pm – School of Rock
2 pm – Troy Aylesworth
3 pm – Billy Rosewarne
4 pm – The Royal Oui
5 pm – Not Dead Yet
6 pm – Bad Honey
7 pm – DAD Band
8 pm – NOVACHROME

And don’t forget, the ANA has another big music event ahead, the three-concert AMP series, starting next week. Back to the Block Party, one more message: “We are nearly out of vendor spots. There are 2 weeks to go to join us or when everything is full. People can go to this link to join us!”

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