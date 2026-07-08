MORE SUMMER MUSIC: See the lineup for Admiral Block Party 2026! Plus, last call for vendors

(WSB photo, 2025 Admiral Block Party)

Before we get back to West Seattle Summer Fest previews – we just received the music lineup for next month’s Admiral Block Party! It’s expanding this year to start with acoustic music on Friday afternoon/evening and then the full day/night of music on Saturday. From the Admiral Neighborhood Association, which organizes the Block Party:

Friday, August 21st, Acoustic Mainstage 3 pm – Ashton Wecker

4 pm – Self Doubt

5 pm – Ben Bruce

6 pm – MoonGirl

7 pm – Acoustic Crisis

8 pm – close – local DJ Saturday, August 22nd 11 am – WS Ukelele Players

12 pm – Sad Dad Autumn

1 pm – School of Rock

2 pm – Troy Aylesworth

3 pm – Billy Rosewarne

4 pm – The Royal Oui

5 pm – Not Dead Yet

6 pm – Bad Honey

7 pm – DAD Band

8 pm – NOVACHROME

And don’t forget, the ANA has another big music event ahead, the three-concert AMP series, starting next week. Back to the Block Party, one more message: “We are nearly out of vendor spots. There are 2 weeks to go to join us or when everything is full. People can go to this link to join us!”