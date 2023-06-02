WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: One close to opening, one suddenly shutters

Two West Seattle biznotes:

JUST POKE: On the way for 5 1/2 years, the regional chain Just Poké is finally close to opening in West Seattle. Mel sent the photo after noticing the sign had gone up Thursday at the future Just Poké at 4735 42nd SW, across from Jefferson Square, four-plus months after construction began, four years after the previous tenant vacated. We checked today with JP founder Norman Wu about opening plans; he tells us “We’re currently on track to open the last week of June!”

SPORT CLIPS: Thanks to Richard for the tip on this. After almost six years in central Westwood Village, Sport Clips – part of a national chain that specializes in “haircuts for men and boys” – has shut down and cleared out, signage and all. We don’t know how long ago they closed, but Richard thought it was relatively recent.