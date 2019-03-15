BIZNOTE: Wallflower announces it’s closing this summer

(2016 WSB photo of Courtney at Wallflower during Junction Day of Giving)

Wallflower Custom Framing in The Junction will close when its lease ends this summer, its proprietor has announced:

With a heavy heart, I am announcing that after ten years in West Seattle, Wallflower will not renew its lease this year, and the shop will close at the end of June.

I am so grateful to every one of you who has had something (many things!) custom framed, purchased a photoframe, or collected a piece of art. This community is unbelievably supportive of its small businesses and I can’t ever thank you enough. I’ve been truly humbled by the success of this little store, and I’ve sincerely enjoyed getting to know all of you through your art, through conversation, through ArtWalk, or just walking by tossing a wave…you will all be sorely missed. I will be framing like mad right up until mid-June, and all custom framing will be 15% off as a final thank you. Photoframes, mirrors, and framed art for sale in the shop will be 50% off.

All my gratitude,

Courtney, Owner, Wallflower Custom Framing