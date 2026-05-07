BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Delphinium Delicatessen closer to opening

(WSB photo, February)

Back in February, we reported that Delphinium Delicatessen was on the way for 3902 California SW. We have an update tonight from proprietor Cindy Beaver:

My shop is an homage to a shop on Orcas Island that has since closed (the owners retired) called Roses. I will have fresh baked bread from Seawolf in Fremont/Wallingford, wine, cheese, charcuterie, a sandwich and soup of the day (vegetarian options always available) and kitchen goods/ other foodie items. I aim to carry items that aren’t readily available at Met Mkt, as well as some staples. I will be selling local goods (West Seattle) as well as national and international stuff. I’m currently waiting on plumbing to be completed and hope to get finished and open before June is over.

Once Delphinium is open, Cindy tells WSB, hours will be 11 am to 7 pm Tuesdays through Sundays (closed Mondays).